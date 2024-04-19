Elderly voter throws EVM on ground in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar; demands voting through ballot paper

PTI

Haridwar, April 19

An elderly voter in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Friday threw an electronic voting machine (EVM) on the ground, demanding voting take place through ballot paper, police said.

The EVM was a bit damaged but it was not replaced as it continued to function, they said.

Randhir, 70, was taken into custody after information was received about the incident at booth number 126 of the Jwalapur Inter College polling station, police said.

He picked up the EVM when his turn to vote came and threw it on the ground, shouting that he opposes EVMs and elections should be conducted through ballot paper only, they said and added it is suspected that the man is mentally ill.

Randhir was released after a few hours of detention, Jwalapur Deputy Superintendent of Police Shantanu Parashar said and added that EVM, though damaged, kept functioning and polling took place.

No complaint was lodged with police by polling officials against Randhir, he said.

A person who was present in the booth said Randhir picked up the EVM and threw it, leaving polling officials and people stunned.

