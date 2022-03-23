10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 22

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashish Abrol has convicted Rajan Kumar, alias Mintu (28), of Krishna Colony, Rahon Road, on the charge of raping a minor girl.

He was sentenced to undergo 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 50,000. Of the recovered fine amount, Rs 40,000 would be paid to the victim as compensation.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused beyond any doubt. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused.

A case against the accused was registered at the Basti Jodhewal police station on June 7, 2017, following the complaint of the victim. —