100-km cycle rally to kick off today

Jagraon, March 21
The Ludhiana rural police under the community policing initiative is organising a 100-km cycle rally from the Police Lines in Jagraon to Hussainiwala on March 22 and 23 in remembrance of martyrs to mark the ‘Shaheedi diwas’ of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
Balbir Singh Seechewal, Jorawar Singh Sandhu (Nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh), Varinder Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police, SPS Parmar, IGP, Ludhiana range, along with other officials and dignitaries, would attend the rally and pay homage to the martyrs.
The rally would start from the Police Lines, Jagraon, on March 22 at 7 am and pass through Moga, Talwandi Bhai before ending at Hussainiwala India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district on March 23 to pay homage at the memorial of martyrs. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
Hindu girl shot dead during abduction attempt in Pakistan
Several women belonging to Hindu community in Sindh are abdu...