100-km cycle rally to kick off today

Tribune News Service

Jagraon, March 21

The Ludhiana rural police under the community policing initiative is organising a 100-km cycle rally from the Police Lines in Jagraon to Hussainiwala on March 22 and 23 in remembrance of martyrs to mark the ‘Shaheedi diwas’ of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Jorawar Singh Sandhu (Nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh), Varinder Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police, SPS Parmar, IGP, Ludhiana range, along with other officials and dignitaries, would attend the rally and pay homage to the martyrs.

The rally would start from the Police Lines, Jagraon, on March 22 at 7 am and pass through Moga, Talwandi Bhai before ending at Hussainiwala India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district on March 23 to pay homage at the memorial of martyrs. —