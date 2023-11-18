16 schools participate in inter-school competitions at Tagore International

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, November 17

Various competitions organised by Satyug Darshan Sangeet Kala Kendra, Jalandhar, were held at Tagore International School, Sahnewal, today. A total of 225 students from 16 schools participated in the event. Dr Jagjeet Singh Dhoori, director, foundation of private schools association, was the chief guest for the event. Ravinder Sachdeva, event in-charge, Satyug Darshan Sangeet Kendra, also graced the event with his presence. Shubhjit Kaur, Subrat Sahnan and S K Shanu provided their fair judgement on different performances and motivated the performers with their words. Satyug Darshan Sangeet Kendra is doing social reform work with the aim of boosting social, religious and moral values among people. The managing director of the school, B K Aneja and Swati Aneja, congratulated the students who won awards at the events.

#Private Schools