2 held after youth dies of drug overdose

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

The Koom Kalan police yesterday arrested two persons on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The accused have been identified as Joginder Singh, Balwinder Kaur, residents of Chaunta village. The accused who are yet to be arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Sheelu, Kulwant Singh and Mukha Singh.

The complainant Gurcharan Singh told the police that his sons, Ganga Singh and Gurmail Singh, are drug addicts. On November 17, both his sons had left home without informing anything. When they didn’t return home, he went to trace them on Ratnagarh Link Road of Gahi Bhaini village.

“I was shocked to see that his son Gurmail Singh was caught by the smugglers who were injecting a syringe of drugs in the arm of his son. When he raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot. I immediately took my son at home where his health deteriorated. When he was taken to hospital for treatment, he was declared brought dead by doctors,” alleged deceased ‘s father.

His son Ganga said they often used to buy drugs from these people, but now they wanted to give up drugs and had stopped buying drugs. Due to this smugglers turned angry and they forcibly caught hold on Gurmail and injected drugs in his arm, revealed the complainant.

Investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Major Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the remaining accused in the case.

