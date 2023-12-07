2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 6

Two robbers barged into a house of a businessman, Naresh Sethi, in city’s posh Sarabha Nagar area on Tuesday evening to commit a loot. Sethi’s wife Kusum Lata, who was present in the house, was hit by the miscreants with a hammer. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and was said to be out of danger.

It was only when the woman raised the alarm, neighbours gathered and caught the robbers.

After getting information, senior police officials reached the scene and took custody of the robbers. They were identified as Akash Gogla, a resident of Maharaja Nagar, and Manish Kumar Aria of Ludhiana.

Complainant Kusum Lata told the police that some carpenters were hired by her husband Naresh Sethi recently. After completion of the work, they were relieved. On December 5 when she was alone at home, they barged into their house and claimed that her husband had not cleared their entire bills.

“When I told them that come some other day as my husband is not at home, the suspects started opening almirah and drawers to loot cash and valuables. I also tried to stop them but they did not budge. Suspect Akash attempted to kill me by hitting a hammer on my head,” the complainant alleged.

Police Division 5 SHO Neeraj Chaudhary said the suspects were arrested by the police and a case of attempt to murder was registered against them. Now, their further questioning was on to inquire if they were involved in any other loot incident in the past.