2-yr-old abducted, violated; man held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

The police today arrested a man on the charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl in Machhiwara.

He has been identified as Baljit Singh (32), a daily wager, of Sehjomajra, Machhiwara.

SP (Investigation), Khanna, Pragya Jain, said on Wednesday, the police got an information that a girl child playing outside her house went missing under mysterious circumstances. Following which, the police launched a search operation.

With the help of residents and other sources, the police got information that she was abducted by the suspect. Afterwards, the police conducted a raid and recovered the child. The man was found in a compromising situation. Medical examination of the victim was being conducted, the SP said.