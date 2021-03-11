Rs 20L unaccounted cash seized from 2 Haryana men

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

The Khanna police have recovered Rs 20 lakh unaccounted cash from two Kurukshetra-based men.

Khanna SSP Ravi Kumar said a police team had laid a naka near Pristine Mall where two persons, Krish and Parveen Kumar, were stopped on suspicion. During checking of their belongings, Rs 20 lakh in cash was seized. The duo failed to produce documents to establish the source of the cash.

The SSP said for ensuring transparency, the counting process was videographed in the presence of senior official.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department was informed and now, further action would be taken by the department concerned. As of now, the money was deposited in the police station malkhana.

Two arrested with drugs

The Khanna police today nabbed two persons and seized drugs from them in separate cases. In the first incident, Amosh Sanwar was nabbed and one kg of ganja was seized from him.

The police also nabbed Gurvinder Singh of Garhi Trakhana and seized 250 gm of opium, 30 kg of poppy husk, a mobile phone and a scooter from.The Khanna SSP said further probe was on to bust the entire drug supply network.

Man arrested with 260-gm heroin

The CIA wing of the Ludhiana police today nabbed Raj Kumar (32) of Jodhewal and recovered 260 gm of heroin from him. A case has been registered against him.

CIA in-charge inspector Rajesh Kumar said a tip-off was received that the accused was on way to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to his clients. Accordingly, the CIA team conducted a raid at Shankar Colony from where the accused was nabbed and the heroin was seized from him.

During preliminary questioning, Raj confessed that he was into the drug trade for the past over one year.

He used to bring heroin from a drug supplier, Mani Malhotra, of Bagh Colony. Now, the police are conducting raids to nab Mani.

3 smugglers held with 32-kg ganja

The Special Task Force (STF) wing has nabbed three smugglers and recovered 32 kg of ganja from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sanjay Upadaya (57) of Sahnewal, his son Sonu Kumar (28) and Sanjay’s son-in-law Akhilesh.

The STF Ludhiana in-charge, Inspector Harbans Singh, said a secret information was received that the accused were on their way to supply huge quantity of ganja to their clients.

Accordingly the STF team conducted a raid and nabbed the accused from a specific location, he added. Some quantity of ganja was recovered from the spot, he said. The remaining ganja was recovered from houses of the accused, he added.

Harbans said Sanjay also had a notorious past as several cases of drug smuggling were registered against him. In one of the smuggling cases, accused Sanjay was convicted by the court, he added.

The DSP, STF, Davinder Chaudhary, said police remand of the accused would be sought from the court to bust the entire drug supply chain and arrest smugglers involved in the network.

PO wanted in 11-yr-old theft case nabbed

The Police Division 7 nabbed a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in an 11-year-old theft case and eight- year-old drug case.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said in 2010, a theft case was registered against the accused, Dharamvir Singh, of Indrapuri at Police Division 7 and he was declared a PO in the case. In 2013, a drug case was registered against him at the Jamalpur police station and he was declared a PO in this case also. Today, acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused.