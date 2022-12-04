23 file nomination papers for DBA poll

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, December 3

Amid the continuing suspense over the holding of annual elections of the District Bar Association (DBA) on December 16, a total of 23 contenders have filed nomination papers.

On December 1, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana had given an assurance before the Supreme Court to reschedule the elections after finalising the voters list. However, Returning Officer Kamaljit Sharma said he would conduct the elections on the date already fixed as he had not received any order to stop or postpone the election process.

He said for the post of president, Chetan Verma, Gurvinder Singh Sodhi and Naval Kishore Chhiber have filed nomination papers.

For the post of secretary, Himanshu Walia and Vikas Gupta have filed nomination papers. For the post of vice-president, Harjot Singh Harikay and Karan Singh have filed nomination papers.

Lawyers Jatinder Pal Singh and Hardeep Kaur have put in papers for the post of finance secretary, Jaspreet Singh Sukhija, Anita, Pargat Singh Rathore and Gurpreet Singh for the post of joint secretary.