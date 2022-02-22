3 test positive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 21

Three persons tested positive for Covid and no death due to the disease was reported in the district today. No patient suffering from Covid was on ventilator support in the district today.

A total of 1,09,616 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,272 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.81 per cent. There were 131 active cases in the district and 121 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 13 patients admitted to various hospitals. Out of these 10 patients belong to Ludhiana, while three are from other districts. Samples of 1,810 suspected patients were sent for testing today. —