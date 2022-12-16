38 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to come up in district: Minister

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who is also the in-charge of Ludhiana district to ensure smooth implementation of government programmes and welfare schemes, said 38 new Aam Aadmi Clinics will be inaugurated in Ludhiana on January 26, 2023. He said existing primary health centers (urban and rural) will be upgraded as Aam Aadmi Clinics and tenders for civil and other works had already been floated by executive agencies.

To ensure fast-paced completion, the administration has appointed separate agencies, including PWD, Mandi Board, GLADA, PHSC, LIT and others, and given deadlines.

In Ludhiana, seven clinics will be inaugurated in the Dakha constituency, five each in Atam Nagar and Gill constituencies, three each in Jagraon, Payal, Raikot and Khanna, two each in Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North and Samrala, and one each in Ludhiana South, Ludhiana East, and Sahnewal constituencies.

Kataruchak, who holds the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, said nearly 78,790 people had so far availed the benefit of the existing nine clinics in the district since August 15 (when they were inaugurated) and 12,145 medical tests had been conducted there.

The minister directed the officials of Food and Civil Supplies to expedite the process of re-verification of smart ration cards and ensure transparent completion. He also directed the officials to ensure that every eligible beneficiary benefitted from the foodgrain distribution scheme.

Kataruchak also reviewed the implementation of the Buddha Dariya Rejuvenation Project, Smart City works, NHAI, education schemes, etc. He also lauded the district administration for making sincere efforts to reduce the cases of stubble burning cases this year.