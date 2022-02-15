4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

Two vehicle thieves in police net in Ludhiana on Monday. Tribune photo

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 14

The police arrested four two-wheeler thieves from different parts of the city on Sunday.

The police arrested two vehicle thieves, identified as Sonu, resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, and Ajay Kumar, resident of Basant Nagar, while they were riding a stolen Activa scooter (PB-10HJ-8679), from near Ishar Nagar Pul in Shimlapuri.

During preliminary interrogation, the thieves provided information on the basis of which the police recovered nine more stolen motorcycles dumped at different places. The motorcycles were stolen by the duo from areas falling under the police stations of Shimlapuri, Daba and Dehlon. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against them.

Two persons, identified as Hardeep Singh and his brother Gurdeep Singh, residents of Beela village, were nabbed by the police near Kheri village on a tip-off when the duo were going on a stolen Honda motorcycle (PB-91C-4491) towards Pakhowal Road.

In the course of investigation, the police recovered another stolen motorcycle from their possession. The two were booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.

Three snatchers held

The police have arrested three snatchers, identified as Navjot Singh, resident of Satguru Nagar, Palwinder Singh, resident of Pakhar Colony, Giaspura, and Sunny, resident of Azad Colony, Giaspura, from Partap Chowk on Sunday on a tip-off and recovered three mobile phones from their possession.

At the time of the arrest, the trio were going in an auto-rickshaw (PB-10HC-6758) to sell the mobile handsets. The police have booked the trio under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC and the three-wheeler being used by them has also been impounded.

Two burglars nabbed

Two persons, involved in several cases of thefts and burglaries, were arrested by the police from Tikoni Park on Metro Road on the basis of a tip-off.

The thieves, identified as Yuvraj, resident of Kalsian Street, Miller Ganj, and Balwant Singh, resident of Preet Nagar, Gill Road, were booked under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC.

The police have recovered two stolen LPG cylinders, battery and two mobile phones.

Purse snatched

A woman, Rupinder Kaur, resident of Kheri village in Mohali district and a trainee in a medical institute here, lost her purse to two scooter-borne snatchers near old Sessions Court Chowk in the Civil Lines area here.

The victim said she along with her friend Nisha was going to the institute from the Clock Tower side on an Activa scooter. “As we reached near Sessions Court Chowk, two scooter-borne youths came from behind, snatched my purse containing a mobile phone, Aadhar card, key of the institution and some cash, and fled,” she told the police. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered.

