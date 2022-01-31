50,125 get vaccinated during mega drive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

After an appeal by Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma yesterday, a total of 50,125 persons got vaccinated in a mega vaccination drive organised at more than 300 venues in the district today.

While thanking the residents, the DC urged the residents, especially those aged 15-18 years, to get vaccinated in the interest of the society. Varinder Sharma visited a Covid vaccination camp at BCM School in Basant Avenue here today, where he not only interacted with children, but also urged them to motivate their friends for getting vaccinated.

He said both his daughters, aged between 15-18 years, are also vaccinated.

He said whereas 102 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries have received the first dose, only 64 per cent have received the second dose, which means 36 per cent (around 10 lakh persons) are yet to become fully vaccinated.

The DC urged the residents to get vaccinated at the earliest, else they would not only pose threat for themselves, but also for their families.