7th pay commission: Teachers hold joint rally in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 23

Teachers of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) held a joint rally in front of Thapar Hall followed by protest march to the PAU Gate No. 1 demanding implementation of new pay scales. The protest was held under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Association (PFUCTO).

H S Kingra, president, Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association (PAUTA) highlighted the delay in the implementation of revised UGC pay scales by the government for university and college teachers of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Dr Mandeep Singh Gill, secretary, PAUTA, while said revised scales have been implemented in all the states except Punjab.

Dr Baljinder Bansal, president, GADVASU Teachers’ Union, said any delay in notifying the scales will have a bad affect on higher education in the state. Dr APS Brar, secretary of the union, urged the government to notify the scales at the earliest.

