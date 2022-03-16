AAP MLA Chinna assures to redress sewage, garbage woes in Ludhiana South

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 15

Ludhiana South is one of the least developed and neglected constituencies in the district. Residents pinned big hopes on newly elected AAP MLA from the constituency Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna.

After winning the polls, Chinna said it was the victory of the people of Ludhiana South. “I will never break the faith shown by the people on me. I assure them that all their issues would be resolved,” she said.

The AAP MLA said: “I will always be available for the people of the constituency. The people of Ludhiana South will not need to come to my office but I will reach out to them and get their issues resolved. I will sit in the court of people and ask officials to come there so that all issues can be resolved.”

Poor sanitary conditions, overflowing sewage, broken or non-constructed roads, open garbage dumps and snatching incidents are major issues in the constituency. The residents want from the government to set up multi-specialty government hospitals in the area.

The MLA said she was aware of various problems being faced by the people.

“I am going to conduct a meeting with MC officials regarding various issues in the constituency. There is a major problem of overflowing sewage in various areas. I would ask the MC to get sewerage lines cleaned with super suction machines. Moreover, I checked the big garbage dump in Ward 35. We will take steps to get the solid waste management system improved,” she said.

Chinna said she had also visited Giaspura flats where the people had been facing poor sanitary conditions for a long time. Necessary steps would be taken to resolve the issues.

Notably, Chinna got 43,811 votes and she won the seat with a margin of 26,138 votes from the BJP candidate.