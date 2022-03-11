Admn continues SVEEP sessions at edu institutes

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, March 10

With an intent to impart practical knowledge about governance through the electioneering process to students, the administration continued its Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme at educational institutes of the region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Besides delivering lectures on the subject during the morning assembly sessions, the authorities at various schools and colleges installed LEDs for enabling students to watch regular trends of Assembly election results of five states, including Punjab.

Students were told about various concepts regarding electioneering, including the role of Election Commission in getting the model code of conduct of elections implemented during the polls, and constitution of government.

Executive Magistrate Pawandeep Singh said designated officers, supervised by Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria, had been undertaking various activities under the SVEEP programme with an intent to spread awareness about various avenues of the electioneering process and significance of voting without fear or allurement of any kind.

“While seminars and workshops were organised at various places for sensitising masses to the significance of use of voting right without any pressure prior to polling, authorities at educational institutes were asked to continue the programme further to update students about the role of elected legislators in constitution of the government,” said Pawandeep Singh.

Amandeep Singh, a lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School, Sandaur, said a team of teachers, led by principal Joginder Singh Khalsa, had organised special sessions to illustrate details of governance under the democratic system.

Raikot SDM Gurvir Singh Kohli said similar workshops and seminars were organised at educational institutes of the segment.