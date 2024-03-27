ASI dies, 2 cops hurt as vehicle hits tree

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

An ASI died while his two colleagues (constables) suffered serious injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling in rammed into a tree in the Sidhwan Bet area here on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as ASI Naseeb Chand. He was posted at the Sidhwan Bet police station.

The deceased is survived by his four children.

The injured, identified as constables Nishan Singh and Sahil, were also posted at the police station.

As per information, the ASI along with his colleagues was conducting a routine patrolling in Sidhwan Bet to keep a tab over anti-social elements. The ASI, who was driving the vehicle, lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a tree.

After the accident, the injured policemen were taken to a local hospital in Jagraon that referred the ASI to the DMCH in Ludhiana due to his critical condition, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Sidhwan Bet SHO SI Narinder Singh said the constables were said to be stable now and the duo were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

