Asian Citrus Congress: PAU scientists win accolades

Ludhiana, November 3

Four scientists of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have brought laurels to the institution by clinching fellowships and prizes in the Asian Citrus Congress-2023, organised by the Indian Society of citriculture in association with ICAR-Central Citrus Research Institute, Nagpur; Asia-Pacific Association of Agricultural Research Institutions, Bangkok, Thailand; and Korean Society for Citrus and Subtropical Climate Fruits, Jeju, Republic of Korea at Nagpur from October 28 to October 30.

Dr Sandeep Singh, Principal Entomologist (Fruits), was honoured with the prestigious fellowship by the Indian Society of Citriculture (ISC) for his outstanding contributions towards eco-friendly management of insect-pests in citrus plants.

Dr Gurteg Singh, Principal Fruit Scientist, bagged second prize for oral presentation of his work entitled, “Understanding the volatile composition of peel extract of grapefruit (Citrus paradisi Macf) varieties cultivated in India”.

Dr Amrinder Kaur, Plant Pathologist, was conferred with the second best oral presentation award for her research work, “First report of Colletotrichum siamense causing fruit drop in Kinnow mandarin (Citrus nobilis x Citrus deliciosa) in Punjab, India.”

Dr Krishan Kumar, Scientist (Horticulture), RRS Abohar, was awarded third prize in oral presentation for his work entitled, “Ex vitro root induction in micropropagated shoots of rough lemon (Citrus jambhiri Lush.)”.

