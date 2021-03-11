Bhola assures resolution of issues at govt school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

Constituency Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) today visited the government school located on Phambara Road, here. He learned about difficulties being faced by schoolchildren and assured them of a speedy resolution.

He said the main objective of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was to raise the education standards under which various schools in the city were being upgraded.

Bhola said he wanted to bring reforms in the field of education on the basis of the Delhi model under which he paid a surprise visit to a government school at Phambara Road today. During the visit, issues such as lack of cleanliness, non-functioning of classes and others came to light.

He said all issues would be resolved and the school be upgraded.