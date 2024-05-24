Big blow to Aam Aadmi Party as many leaders join SAD

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered a major setback as many party leaders joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today.

On the occasion, during a programme organised under the leadership of Shiromani Akali Dal (Urban) president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, SAD national spokesperson Bobby Garcha, Kulwinder Singh Kinda, RPS Dhaliwal and others, AAP vice-president, West constituency, Sukhwinder Singh Binder, vice- president, Women’s Wing constituency, Gill, Prem Lata, and Saurav Sharma joined the SAD.

Welcoming them to the party, Bhupinder Bhinda and Bobby Garcha said a large number of families were joining the party after being influenced by SAD’s pro-Punjab policies and this trend would continue to accelerate in coming days.

They said whatever development had taken place in the state, it had initiated during the SAD-led governments.

While targeting the Congress, AAP and BJP, they said: “Parties running from Delhi have nothing to do with Punjab. On the contrary, SAD is Punjabis’ own party, which has always worked in the interests of the state.”

