Bittu distributes assistive aids to differently abled at camp

Ludhiana, August 20
Ravneet Singh Bittu, Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, held a camp for distributing free aid to disabled citizens of Ludhiana. The camp was organised at the Amson GLADA community centre and was attended by people with various disabilities.
The MP distributed electric tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, smart phones, smart sticks for blind children and artificial limbs to the needy. He said that the aim of the camp was to empower disabled people and make them self-reliant. Bittu said that he would continue to work for the welfare of the disabled people and provide them with more facilities and opportunities. He urged the people to support his initiatives and join hands in making Ludhiana a more inclusive and accessible city.
