BJP questions construction of wall along Buddha Nullah

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 31

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by Parveen Bansal, today submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner. The delegation raised allegations regarding the construction of a wall along Buddha Nullah near Peeru Banda Mohalla.

Bansal said that the wall was unnecessary and even alleged flaws in its construction work. He further accused the MC of failing to remove silt from Buddha Nullah before the onset of the rainy season.

“The installation of expensive fencing along the nullah, costing crores of rupees, has now proven to be futile. During heavy rainfall, some of these fence units have already fallen into the nullah, illustrating their ineffectiveness,” said Bansal.

The delegation expressed concerns that the newly constructed wall might meet a similar fate, resulting in a direct financial loss for the civic body.

