BJP questions construction of wall along Buddha Nullah

Ludhiana, July 31
A delegation of BJP leaders, led by Parveen Bansal, today submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner. The delegation raised allegations regarding the construction of a wall along Buddha Nullah near Peeru Banda Mohalla.
Bansal said that the wall was unnecessary and even alleged flaws in its construction work. He further accused the MC of failing to remove silt from Buddha Nullah before the onset of the rainy season.
“The installation of expensive fencing along the nullah, costing crores of rupees, has now proven to be futile. During heavy rainfall, some of these fence units have already fallen into the nullah, illustrating their ineffectiveness,” said Bansal.
The delegation expressed concerns that the newly constructed wall might meet a similar fate, resulting in a direct financial loss for the civic body.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...