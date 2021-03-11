Boy injured, bike gutted

Ludhiana, April 22
A motorcycle-borne boy suffered injuries after his bike rammed into the roadside divider on the Gill road flyover on Friday. After the incident, the bike also caught fire and was gutted.
The injured boy was identified as Vikram Saini of Sector 32, Chandigarh. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and was said to be out of danger.
ASI Gurjit Singh said a probe would be conducted if the accident was caused due to the fault of another biker. —
