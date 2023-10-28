Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 27

In the narrow streets of Gandhi Nagar and Fatehgarh Mohalla markets, renowned for their hosiery products within Ward 85 (old), there exists a looming hazard in the form of dangling wires. But, the relevant authorities have chosen to turn a blind eye to this issue. Even the shopkeepers have lodged numerous complaints about the messy cables, but no substantial efforts have been put forth to rectify the problem.

Adding to the predicament, temporary encroachments in front of shops and a lack of sufficient parking spaces result in regular traffic jams in these markets, situated near Chand Cinema. Additionally, questions are raised against the Municipal Corporation for ignoring unauthorised constructions.

Another significant concern revolves around the deteriorated state of a century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah. This unsafe declared bridge had been closed for cars and heavy vehicles in the past, but the Municipal Corporation has failed to initiate its reconstruction up to this date.

In Surinder Nagar, the occurrence of waterlogging during rainy days plagues certain sections of the area. Instances of blocked sewer lines and road drains are a common sight. A resident named Vinod Kumar stressed the urgency of enhancing the sewerage system and ensuring the timely cleaning of road gullies. He further voiced his concerns about broken and dangling wires that pose a significant threat in his street. He urged the relevant authorities to address these issues promptly.

In addition to these concerns, there are several roads riddled with potholes in the ward. The residents are calling for the timely repair or resurfacing of these roads.

In Basant Nagar, some residents have also expressed distress over rainwater logging near their residences during the monsoon. A resident said, “At times, we receive contaminated water supply. Clogged sewers are a recurring problem, and on several occasions, water from Buddha Nullah has surged back through sewer lines, resulting in water accumulation in the streets during rainy days.”

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana