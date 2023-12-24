Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 23

Following the Municipal Corporation’s inability to reconstruct the century-old deteriorated bridge over the Buddha Nullah on Old GT Road, even 12 years after its safety concerns were identified, the responsibility for the project has now been transferred to the Public Works Department (PWD).

The PWD has concluded the tendering process and finalised the agency which has to execute the project.

As the documentation process was pending, the allocation of the work order is yet to be done. On the issuance of the work order, the existing unsafe bridge will be dismantled, and construction of the new bridge will commence at the site.

PWD’s Executive Engineer Ranjit Singh confirmed the completion of the tendering process. He said the documentation process was expected to be completed soon and thereafter, the project work would be allotted to the agency concerned. The project cost would be approximately Rs 8.16 crore. After the allotment of the work order, it would be completed in nine months..

Notably, the bridge over the Buddha Nullah near Chand Cinema was declared unsafe in 2011. Owing to its deteriorated state, it was initially restricted for heavy vehicles in 2018 and subsequently, for cars and other vehicles, except two-wheelers, in January 2021. Traffic was diverted through a nearby bridge. The Municipal Corporation had earlier attempted to procure bids for the reconstruction of the project at an estimated cost of Rs 5.84 crore on eight occasions but these efforts proved unsuccessful. Subsequently, the MC initiated tenders for the demolition of the bridge, with an approximate cost of Rs 1.13 crore but it was reportedly cancelled too. Later, the project design was also revised and the PWD was called to carry out the project.

In the past, some politicians had also raised voices over the delay in the reconstruction of the bridge. Sarabjit Singh, a resident of a nearby area, said there had been a long-standing demand from the people for the reconstruction of the bridge, which had been consistently delayed. He highlighted the damaged parts of the safety wall at multiple locations on the bridge, with bricks breaking down from many sites.

Urging prompt action, he emphasised immediate need for the reconstruction of the bridge to prevent any potential mishaps.

