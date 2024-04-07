CM’s pitstops on way to Moga enthuse workers

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal/Doraha, April 6

CM Bhagwant Mann was accorded a floral welcome at Sahnewal and Doraha on his way to Moga today. He addressed workers briefly at both the places and promised to hold a rally here soon.

Mann said people of Punjab were more than convinced with the performance of the party, as they had tried to address every possible problem. He urged the supporters to continue fighting for justice without speaking ill of any party or individual.

Addressing younger supporters he said they should no longer think of shifting abroad as they would be accorded jobs in the state itself. “The efforts of the party towards making the state drug-free has given hope to parents who now see a better future for their children in their home state,” he added.

He asked the and volunteers to be geared up for winning all 13 seats in Punjab in the upcoming election. “The rousing welcome given by the people of Punjab is enough to prove that the party is going to garner heavy support in the poll,” he shared. He asked leaders to refrain from giving in to any pressure and to continue serving the people with the same dedication and faith as they had been doing for the past two years.

