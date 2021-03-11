Ludhiana: Head constable booked for forging ACP's signature

Ludhiana, April 22
The city police yesterday registered a case against a head constable for forging signature of ACP, Licensing and Security, Saravjit Singh Brar, in the arms licence file.
The head constable is identified as Davinder Singh.
ACP Brar in his statement to the police said in November 2021 Kawaldeep Phulka submitted a file at his office for the cancellation of arms licence.
After a few days when he checked the file, he was shocked to see that his signature was already done by someone else. When all staff members were called and strictly asked about the person who did his signature, head constable Davinder confessed that he had signed in it by mistake, the ACP said.
Investigating officer ASI Gurcharan Singh said the head constable was yet to be arrested in the case. —
