Cops meet bank, private security agency officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 17

After a major dacoity of Rs 22 lakh from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Amritsar, the Ludhiana police today held a meeting with representatives of various banks and security agencies.

The police asked banks to follow security measures to prevent any such incident in the industrial hub.

JCP Ravcharan Singh Brar and DCP Varinder Singh Brar conducted the meeting.

“Purpose of the meeting was to sensitise the banks and security agencies managing security of banks and ATM kiosks to the issue. Instructions were issued to them to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding security and any lapse may also invite legal action,” the DCP said.

Brar told banks to keep CCTV cameras inside their premises up to date and enough backup should be kept. Even emergency alarm should remain active for day and night. Security guards deployed at banks should be given proper training to meet any kind of urgency.

Banks were also told that whenever they transport cash, vehicles carrying the money should not be stopped on the way as they might become an easy targets of criminal elements. Guards working with the private security agencies need to be verified so that no criminal element get job in such agencies.