Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana March 1

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of the district police today arrested a couple and seized 2.1-kg heroin. The value of the contraband is reportedly over Rs 10 crore.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar (36) and his wife Manisha (27), both residents of BRS Nagar.

STF DSP Davinder Chaudhary and Inspector Harbans Singh issued a joint statement in this regard.

STF officials said a secret information was received that abovesaid couple were into the heroin smuggling trade and they were on the way to Ludhiana from Moga to deliver heroin to their clients.

The STF team laid a naka at strategic place where after intercepting their Verna car same was stopped for checking. During search in the car, a packet containing 2.1-kg heroin was recovered from beneath the driving seat of the car.

During preliminary questioning, accused confessed that they were into drug trade from a long time and several cases were also registered against them in the past.

Officials revealed that even father and brother of the accused woman were also heroin smugglers and they were also nabbed by the STF, Ludhiana, along with 1.7-kg heroin in the year 2021 and presently both are in jail.