Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, February 23
As many as 13 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district on Wednesday. Besides, three virus cases belonging to other districts were also reported here.
Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh said a total of 1,09,641 patients from Ludhiana and 14,694 from other districts or states have tested positive for the virus here till now. A total of 2,272 patients from Ludhiana and 1,125 from other states or districts have died of the virus here till date, he said. There were 97 active cases today and of them, 80 are undergoing home isolation. — TNS
