Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 23
Two fresh Covid cases were reported, while there was no death due to the disease in the district today.
A total of 1,09,838 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 32 active cases in the district and 30 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present there are two Covid patients admitted to private hospitals in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 34,79,621 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,55,031 were found negative. The samples of 3,321 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly — .
