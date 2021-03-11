Cricket Tournament: Shahbaz Singh, Som Nath help Mansa reach decent total of 350 for nine

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 2

On the opening day of the final between Mansa and Ludhiana in the Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, the former, in the first innings reached a decent total of 350 for the loss of nine wickets on Monday. The final is being played at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Mansa won the toss and opted to bat first. They began on a cautious note with the opening pair of Anmol K Jain and Som Nath putting on 41 runs in 12.3 overs before the former losing his wicket after scoring 20 runs.

Then Shahbaz Singh and Som Nath took control of the proceedings as the duo added 150 runs for the second wicket. Som Nath lost his wicket after contributing 78 runs off 112 balls, which included four sixes and seven fours.

However, Shahbaz kept his head down, waiting for the loose ball to punish. He eventually got out at his individual score of 100 runs. His 106-ball innings was studded with three sixes and twelve hits over the ropes. Besides, Divyansh Garg and Saksham Kumar played useful innings of 51 runs and 41 runs, respectively.

For Ludhiana, Sanyam Gill and Ravi Kumar were the most successful bowlers, securing three wickets each after giving away 53 and 74 runs, respectively, while Sidhant Tiwary scalped two for 69 and Vaibhav Kalra grabbed one wicket with conceding a run.