Cycle rally from Jagraon to Hussainiwala flagged off

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

The Ludhiana rural police organised a 100-km cycle rally to Hussainiwala, Ferozepur, to pay homage to Shaheed e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day. The rally was flagged off from the Police Lines, Jagraon.

Padma Shri Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, Zorawar Singh Sandhu (nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh), SPS Parmar, IGP, Ludhiana Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, CP, Ludhiana, Virender Kumar Sharma, DC, Ludhiana, Dr Patil Ketan Baliram, SSP, Ludhiana, Rupinder Kaur Sra, Superintendent of Police, were among the prominent people who attended the flag-off ceremony.

Dr Patil Ketan Baliram led the entire event and encouraged the youth to contribute for the development of the nation.

Distinguished personalities addressed the young students and representatives of various colleges, schools and clubs present at the venue. Youth were encouraged to do cycling, avoid drugs and engage in sports and conservation of environment.

Parmar addressed the youth participating in the bicycle rally and told them about guidelines and suggestions for safe walking on the road while cycling.

Seechewal and other dignitaries were honoured with titles and insignia.

Rupinder Kaur Sra received a book on Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh from the martyr’s nephew Zorawar Singh Sandhu and his family during the ceremony.

Medical teams and ambulances were also dispatched for the health and safety of the youth participating in the rally and refreshments were arranged for the cyclists.