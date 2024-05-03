Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: DAV, BRS Nagar, organised a lecture ‘Express, Elevate, Empower — DAV Talks’ for students of classes X -XII. Ludhiana Deputy Joint Commissioner Mohit Nigam and Sumeet Singal, MD, Citi Bank, both alumni of the school, were the keynote speakers of the day. Going down the memory lane, Sumeet Singal shared the successful journey of the school from a humble beginning to its present ‘glory’. He began his interactive address by impressing upon the students to take pride in whatever they choose to take up as their career, urging them to work with sincerity and conviction to attain their goals. Sharing anecdotes from his own career, he highlighted there is no shortcut to success and consistency pays in the long run.

BCM School, Dugri

A session on ‘Thinking for Entrepreneurship’ was conducted for teachers at BCM School, Dugri. The spokespersons of the session Nidhi Sharma and Sarita had attended a boot camp at Chandigarh Engineering College, Jhanjheri. They apprised the teachers of the various principles and techniques of design thinking. The session also focused on the importance of design thinking in our daily lives. This symposium helped the teachers in honing their entrepreneurial skills in a creative manner. Other highlights included discussions on an interdisciplinary approach combining innovation, design thinking, and entrepreneurial mindset; hands-on learning experiences; workshops and mentorship from industry experts.

Jesus’ sacred heart school

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School celebrated the International Labour Day with enthusiasm, paying tribute to the unsung heroes of the institution — the support staff. The school campus radiated joy as students and faculty came together to recognise the invaluable contributions of the support staff in ensuring the smooth functioning of the school. The students of classes XI and XII engaged the audience with a street play depicting the indispensable role of the support staff, showcasing how their absence could disrupt the entire routine. A friendly football match among drivers and conductors further energised the atmosphere, fostering camaraderie among all.

DAV public school

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, celebrated the Labour Day on its campus with enthusiasm. The school organised a special assembly to reaffirm its dedication to global sustainability through a poignant pledge ceremony aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Students and faculty gathered to pledge allegiance to SDGs one and two, emphasising on eradication of poverty and hunger. Led by school authorities, the morning assembly witnessed fervent commitments to mindful consumption and societal change. The students extended gratitude to their helpers and distributed sweets and cards among them.

Guru nanak int’l public school

Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, marked the Labour Day to acknowledge the ceaseless efforts put in by its diligent workforce. The event commenced with a welcome dance which was followed by a speech highlighting the origin and importance of the Labour Day. Students also presented a play emphasising the contributions of the working class in society. The support staff were felicitated with tokens of appreciation in the form of gifts by the school authorities. A lunch party was also organised for the members of the support staff.

