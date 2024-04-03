DC raps schools for ‘fleecing’ parents

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 2

Acting tough against the highhandedness of the private schools, who continue to allegedly fleece the parents and students, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawney has asked the DEO to ensure there is no violation of the Punjab (Regulation of Fees of Un-aided Educational Institution) Act 2016.

Sadly, they (larger private schools) get away with fleecing on books, fees, uniforms, etc, because the wards of bureaucrats, law-makers, well connected industrialists study in these schools. Principal of a private school

Following the instructions, the DEO has constituted seven committees with three members each, who would visit the schools in different areas and submit the ground report to the DEO office by April 4.

The seven committees will be headed by — Pradeep Kular, who will check schools in Ludhiana West and East, Kamaljot Kaur for Ludhiana East and West, Ms Zarina for Ludhiana East and West, Devinder Singh Chinna for Payal, Navtej Sharma for Khanna, Gurdeep Singh for Raikot and Jagraon, and Narinder Verma for Samrala — and will include two senior teachers each. The teams will visit the schools, assess the status quo, get feedback from parents and students, and submit the report to the authorities.

On constituting the committees, a private school principal on the condition of anonymity disclosed that a handful of leading schools indulged in ‘fleecing’. “Sadly, they get away with fleecing on books, fees, uniforms, etc, because the wards of bureaucrats, law-makers, well connected industrialists study in these schools. No action is taken against them. We all know that these 4-5 schools are openly flouting all the norms but no action is taken against them. A small private schools cannot afford to fleece the parents. So it would be better to crack a whip against these particular schools instead of wasting time on other small schools,” said the principal.

