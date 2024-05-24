DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

To instill a sense of security among voters ahead of the voting day on June 1, District Election Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney led a flag march of the Punjab Police in various areas of the city today.

The flag march started from the Millerganj Police post to the Janta Nagar chowk via Gill Chowk.

Sawhney said drones would be used to keep surveillance for two days (48 hours) before the voting. The campaigning would also come to an end during this period (48 hours before voting) and strict vigil will be kept.

She added that no anti-social elements would be allowed to disturb peace and entry points of the district had been sealed and it had been divided into special zones for security purposes.

Furthermore, she said patrolling parties of the CAPF and Punjab Police personnel had been deployed to patrol areas, besides regular flag marches and foot marching by the security forces would be carried out, especially in vulnerable areas, as part of confidence-building measures.

Reiterating commitment to hold free, fair and transparent elections, DEO Sawhney said police nakas, flying squad teams (FSTs), static surveillance teams (SSTs) and integrated nakas by excise and CAPF had been established to keep a strict vigil across the district.

DEO Sawhney called upon the people to exercise their vote without any fear and all should make use of their right on June 1.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Punjab Police