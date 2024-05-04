 Despite good PSEB Class XII results, our demands unmet: Teachers : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Despite good PSEB Class XII results, our demands unmet: Teachers

Despite good PSEB Class XII results, our demands unmet: Teachers

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 3

The results of the PSEB Class XII were declared on April 30, and a total of 320 students from all over Punjab got their names on the merit list. Out of the total 320 students, 86 were from the nine meritorious schools in Punjab. These schools were the brainchild of the then Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal.

Ironically, today, the teaching faculty of these schools have mixed feelings over these results of the PSEB. Talking to The Tribune, a faculty member, Ajay Sharma, said, “You can see the efforts that the faculty puts in to bring such great results out of the students. However, the same faculty is being neglected by the state government. Despite being on the job for over a decade, the staff at meritorious schools in Punjab has not been regularised. We are putting in our sincere efforts to teach the students, who come from humble families, to be self-reliant, but the non-regularisation of our jobs is disappointing.”

It may be mentioned that there are over 270 teachers in the nine meritorious schools in Punjab who have been waiting for their regularisation. “Our salary is 40,000 a month, which was there about a decade ago when we were appointed the teachers. That time, the other appointees (teachers in other government schools) are today drawing Rs 1 lakh a month. This is unjustified,” said another teacher.

As if this was not enough, the CM himself praised the government schools, as 158 students from these schools were able to crack the JEE exams. “And out of these total 158 students, 118 were from the nine meritorious schools. Do you still think that we should be neglected by the state government? Would you still think that our jobs should not be regularised, even though we are putting our best foot forward for the future of our students?” asked another government school teacher.







