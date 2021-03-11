Ludhiana district wins 3 National Panchayat Awards

Ludhiana, April 21
Ludhiana district has bagged three National Panchayat Awards-2022 announced by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj for improving delivery of services and public goods, outstanding contribution to socio-economic development and adopting child-friendly practices.
Block panchayat Machhiwara and gram panchayat of Rohle village have won the Den Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), while Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NRGGSP) has been awarded to gram panchayat of Chehlan village.
Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik specially congratulated ADC (Rural Development) Amit Kumar Panchal, officials and all stakeholders for winning the national awards. She said it was materialised only because of the team work of officials and all stakeholders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered