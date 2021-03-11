Ludhiana district wins 3 National Panchayat Awards

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

Ludhiana district has bagged three National Panchayat Awards-2022 announced by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj for improving delivery of services and public goods, outstanding contribution to socio-economic development and adopting child-friendly practices.

Block panchayat Machhiwara and gram panchayat of Rohle village have won the Den Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), while Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NRGGSP) has been awarded to gram panchayat of Chehlan village.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik specially congratulated ADC (Rural Development) Amit Kumar Panchal, officials and all stakeholders for winning the national awards. She said it was materialised only because of the team work of officials and all stakeholders.