Doc dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

A doctor reportedly ended his life by hanging himself at his clinic in Baba Colony here this afternoon.

The incident came to light when his family members reached the clinic in the afternoon and found the doctor’s body hanging from a rope.

When the information reached the police, officials of the Jodhewal police station reached the scene and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar (32), a resident of the Meharban locality.

The victim owned a clinic, Verma Clinic. The family members stated that Sandeep had left home in the morning and went to his clinic. When they called him during lunchtime, he did not answer the phone. Subsequently, one of his family members went to the clinic to enquire about his lunch but found its shutter closed. When the shutter was opened, the victim’s body was found hanging from a rope.

However, no suicide note was recovered from the clinic.

The police said a probe was launched in the case.