Dr Jasbir Aulakh is Civil Surgeon

Ludhiana, December 15
Ludhiana today finally got its new Civil Surgeon as Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh today joined the post. He was posted as the Civil Surgeon at Barnala.
Dr Aulakh said he would put in best efforts to ensure people make good use of healthcare schemes launched by the government.
“Special emphasis will be laid on cleanliness of healthcare institutions. There will be zero tolerance towards insanitary conditions inside health institutions. Everyone should work honestly,” he said.
The post was lying vacant since Dr Hitinder Kaur was appointed Director, Health Services (family welfare), in September.
