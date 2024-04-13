Elderly man found charred to death on jail premises

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

An elderly man staying in the residential quarters on the Ludhiana Central Jail premises died under suspicious circumstances. He was allegedly charred to death on Thursday night.

The police are exploring various angles to probe the case. It was also alleged that some cash and valuables were missing from his house, indicating a robbery angle. However, the police said they could only comment on how the incident occurred after completing the investigation.

Cash, valuables missing The 85-year-old victim, who was staying in the residential quarters on the Ludhiana Central Jail premises, was alone in the house on Thursday night while family members had gone to Malerkotla to celebrate Eid. It was also alleged that some cash and valuables were missing from his house, indicating a robbery angle.

The deceased has been identified as 85-year-old Jamaluddin, who was alone in the house while other family members had gone to Malerkotla to celebrate Eid. According to information, the victim was the father of a jail employee.

The family members came to know about the incident on returning home last night when smoke was emanating from the house. By the time the fire was extinguished, the elderly man had already breathed his last. It’s still unclear how the fire broke out.

After receiving information, police officials from the Division Number 7 reached the scene. His body was engulfed in flames and due to the fire, it had turned black.

According to ACP Ashok Kumar, the police received information last night about the incident. The police are investigating the case and exploring various angles to solve it. Once the investigation is completed, further information will be shared.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.