Ensure recovery targets, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 23

After the Assembly elections, the Municipal Corporation has resumed its recovery drive in the city.

MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal held a meeting with officials of different branches, directing them to ensure recovery before March 31. The Commissioner has fixed recovery targets for the officials concerned.

MC’s Superintendent Vivek Verma said the civic body had collected Rs 79 crore property tax during the current financial year against the target of Rs 110 crore. The MC chief has given directions to the officials to ensure the collection of the remaining property tax.

Against the collection target of Rs 90 crore under the head of water supply and sewerage facilities, the civic body has collected around Rs 34 crore so far. The Commissioner has given directions to the staff concerned to ensure the collection of the remaining Rs 56 crore from users.

Officials of the building branch have also been directed to ensure recovery of pending challan fees from violators.

As the officials were busy on election duty, the recovery drive had got affected. The Municipal Corporation House had earlier approved a resolution regarding a revised Budget of around Rs 992 crore for 2021-22.