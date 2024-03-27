Excise Department, police seize 6,000 litres of lahan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

Continuing its drive against illicit liquor on the instructions of District Election Officer Sakshi Sawhney, the Excise Department and Commissionerate Police, Ludhiana, seized 6,000 litres of lahan in areas located on the banks of the Sutlej on Tuesday.

The Joint operation team comprising ACP (East) Sandeep Singh, excise officer Preet Bhupinder Singh and excise inspectors Gurpreet Dhindsa, Navdeep Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh conducted the raids. During the search, the team found two iron drums and five plastic tarpaulins containing around 6,000 litres of illicit lahan. Being unclaimed, it was destroyed on the spot.

A case has been registered under the Excise Act against unidentified people.

District Election Officer Sakshi Sawhney reiterated her commitment of free, fair and transparent poll in Ludhiana as elaborate arrangements were put in place to ensure peaceful environment during the elections.

Five FIRs registered

The Excise Department (East range) has got five First Information Reports (FIRs) registered at various police stations after seizing 143 cases of illicit liquor and 186 bottles in separate incidents.

Assistant Excise Commissioner, Ludhiana East range, Dr Shivani Gupta, said teams, led by excise officers Bhupinder Singh and Neeraj Kumar, were already constituted by the department and continually working in the field to curb the menace of illicit liquor.

She said the team comprising excise inspectors Manpreet Singh, Vijay Kumar, Satpal Singh, Ranjeet Singh and Surjeet Singh, along with the police, recovered 186 bottles of countrymade liquor during a checking at a naka. Another team, led by excise inspector Gurpreet Singh Dhindsa and the local police, found 143 cases of illicit liquor in Sherpur Kalan and a FIR was registered at the Moti Nagar police station in this regard.

Gupta said the drive would be further intensified to stop the smuggling of illicit liquor. She solicited the support of the public and encouraged them to provide any information regarding the smuggling or manufacturing of illicit liquor on helpline number 9875961126.

