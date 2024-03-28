‘Fake’ Medical Certificate: Civil Surgeon for FIR against hospital owner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

Following a probe into issuance of a ‘fake’ medical certificate allegedly by the owner of a private hospital in Model Town Extension, here, Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh has written to the police, recommending registration of an FIR in this regard. The hospital owner, who allegedly had no medical degree, is accused of preparing the fake certificate.

In August 2023, a resident of Hawas village, submitted a complaint alleging that a doctor from the hospital had issued a fake medical certificate to him after charging a fee of Rs 10,000. He claimed to have conducted a sting operation to expose the irregularity. Subsequently, on the directions of the Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, a committee was formed to investigate the matter. However, the committee found that the doctor, who was a suspect in the complaint, had not signed the medical certificate and was not even employed by the hospital.

In February, it issued instructions to the medical superintendent of the hospital but no representatives from the hospital appeared before the panel on scheduled dates.

Dr Jasbir said on March 19, it inspected the hospital and recorded the statement of the hospital owner, who admitted to being the individual depicted in the video clip submitted to the CS’s office by the complainant. It found the hospital owner lacked a medical degree but had prepared the fake certificate. Consequently, he recommended that legal action be taken against the owner.

