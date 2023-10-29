Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 28

The majority of farmers have harvested paddy while some are ready to harvest but Farmers who opted for direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for sowing are yet to receive their incentive. The government had announced Rs 1,500 per acre incentive to farmers who adopt DSR technique, which helps in saving water as compared to the traditional water-intensive method.

I encouraged farmers from my village to adopt the direct seeding rice technique. Nobody from my village or adjoining village has received the money yet. From next time, they will not be trusting me. A farmer

Farmers rue that the government had announced the subsidies and various initiatives, but failed to implement them in a planned manner.

A total of Rs 28 lakh is pending that is to be disbursed as subsidy for adopting DSR in the district. A total of 1,888 acre of land was under the DSR this year.

Jagrup Singh and Kulwinder Singh, both from Bir Gagra village, said they are yet to receive the subsidy.

“We are trying to adopt the new initiatives but government fails to extend a helping hand. I wanted to utilise the incentive money during my harvesting procedure but I have not received nothing yet,” said Kulwinder Singh.

An aggrieved farmer from a village near Khanna said. “I encouraged farmers from my village to adopt the DSR method. Nobody from my village or neighbouring village has received the money yet. From next time, they will not be trusting me,” he said.

HS Lakhowal, general secretary, Bhartiya Kissan Union, said on the one hand the government is asking farmers to adopt environment friendly methods while on the other side, it has failed to live up to its promises.

“Farmers have been demanding compensation for residue management as well but it has failed to give incentive for DSR till now. Those who are adversely affected are the small farmers as it is very difficult for them to pay for these initiatives from their own pockets. They need monetary assistance,” he said.

Another farmer further rued that he has harvested his crop and sold it in the market too but still he has failed to receive the incentive amount. “The amount given is not to much but that too has been delayed. The amount should be given as soon as possible as the farmers had a really difficult season this time due to rain and floods,” he said.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Narinder Singh said they have made the assessment and submitted the report to the department long ago, but they are yet to release the amount. The delay is possibly due on account of double step verification process of the eligible beneficiaries, he said.

