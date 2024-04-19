FICO, PTMA to visit China plastics expo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) and Plastic Traders and Manufacturers Association (PTMA) held a meeting here today. About 40 members from both FICO and PTMA will visit the Chinaplas 2024 (the 36th International Exhibition on Plastics and Rubber Industries) exhibition, which is going to be held from April 23 to 26 in Shanghai, China.

Mankar Garg, head, Plastics Division FICO and president PTMA, will lead the delegation with Suresh Rana, chairman PTMA.

Chinaplas is currently the largest international trade fair for the plastics and rubber industries in Asia and the second largest in the world after K Fair in Germany. Chinaplas has become a sourcing and networking platform for the plastics and rubber industries and has contributed to their development; visiting this exhibition will provide a boost to the vision and products of our indegenious manufacturers, said Rajeev Jain, general secretary, FICO.

