Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

The Khanna police today claimed to have solved a loot case in which a finance company employee was robbed of Rs 50,000 and a mobile phone. The police arrested two suspects in the case.

The duo have been identified as Harpal Singh, alias Ricky, of Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurpreet Singh, alias Guri, a resident of Machhiwara.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Samrala, Waryam Singh, and Machhiwara SHO Inspector Davinderpal Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter today.

On March 9, Sultan Singh, who works with a private finance company as a collection agent, lodged a police complaint that he had made a collection of Rs 50,000 from clients in Khanna and Samrala. When he was returning to Machhiwara on his motorcycle, he was cornered by a masked motorcycle-borne person on the Rattipur village road. Before he could understand anything, the suspect pointed a sharp weapon at him and snatched a bag containing cash along with his mobile phone. He told him not to reveal anything about the loot to the police else he will kill him.

The complainant said he informed the police and his company owner about the incident.

The DSP said the police probe led to the arrest of Harpal and Rs 25,000 looted money along with the motorcycle used in the crime was seized from him. During questioning, Harpal admitted that Gurpreet was also involved in the conspiracy and half of the looted amount (Rs 25,000) was given to him.

Accordingly, the police nabbed Gurpreet and recovered Rs 25,000 from him.

Waryam said Gurpreet was a friend of Sultan and he knew about movements of the victim. Gurpreet updated his accomplice Harpal about the exact location of the victim and sent him to commit the loot.

Now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought to inquire about their involvement in other loot cases, the DSP added.