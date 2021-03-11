Fire breaks out in vegetable, fruit market in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 1

A fire broke out in a fruit and vegetable market on the Bahadurke road on Sunday evening. No loss of life or injury to any human being has been reported in the incident.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm. Initially flames started emanating from the shanties located inside the market. Before anyone could understand, the flames took the shape of intense fire. In front of the shanties, a tea vend was located, which a was also gutted.

Heaps of plastic crates lying inside the shanties were also gutted. The LPG cylinder lying in the tea vend also exploded.

Three fire tenders were used to completely douse the flames.

Market people said the cause of the fire is not clear. They said due to Sunday, the fruit and vegetable market was closed and on usual days, the market witness thousands of visitors.

Last year also heaps of crates had caught fire in the market.