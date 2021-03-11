Five test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 30
Five Covid cases were reported in the district while no death was reported due to the virus today.
A total of 1,09,861 persons have tested positive for Covid so far since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the dreaded disease.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent on Saturday. There were 23 active cases in the district and 23 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the district Health Department.
At present, no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 35,01,780 samples have been taken, of which 33,77,162 samples were found negative.
Samples of 3,499 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
