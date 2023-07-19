Flood aftermath : Farmers begin to replant paddy, several fields still inundated

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 18

Farmers have been hit hard by the recent floods as the water inundated their crops. Most damage in the district has been caused in areas around Samrala, Khanna and Buddha Nullah.

Making most of the current situation, they have started replanting paddy in their fields. Replantation has been done on around 300 hectares in the district so far. Further delay in transplanting paddy can cast its affect on the production of the crop. The Department of Agriculture is also distributing free saplings to assist the farmers.

“Floods have wrecked havoc for the farmers. We had just transplanted paddy when it started flooding in the area. Water is good for paddy but too much water led to the crops getting submerged in the farms. I cannot afford to bear such a huge loss so I have replanted paddy in my fields,” said Paramjeet Singh of Bondli village near Samrala.

Another farmer Balbir Singh is worried as his fields are still filled with water. “My whole field is submerged in water. There is no way to drain it. I will only be able to replant paddy when water is removed. The production will be affected to a great extent if it gets too late,” he said.

Another farmer from Gaddowal village said, “Weather always plays a wild card in agriculture. Last year crop was affected due to the dwarfing disease and now, floods have caused damages. I have replanted paddy in my field but I fear that there would be less production this year due to late sowing.”

Santokh Singh from Sainsowal village said that free saplings were given, but the rest of the cost of transplantation was borne by him. “It has caused a huge financial burden on me and now I pray that everything goes well from now onward. Late plantation can affect the output of the crop,” he added.

Chief Agriculture Officer Narinder Singh Benipal said that they had distributed paddy saplings for 300 hectare so far. “We have saplings for 1,800 more hectare,” he added.

Buta Singh Dhillon, Agronomist at PAU, said farmers were being given short duration varieties of PR126 and Basmati.

